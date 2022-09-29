Kamareddy (Telangana): While crime has today reached every nook and corner of the country, the Ryagatlapalli village here remains to be an exception. The village has not had a single police case registered for the past 40 years, and none of the villagers have seen the steps of the police station of the village located at the border of the Kamareddy-Medak districts, as confirmed by Bhikkanur SI Anand Goud. This year on Independence day, the village was officially declared a 'Litigation Free Village' by the District Judge of Ryagatpalli Sridevi. The judge also officially handed the certificates over to the authorities in the village on Tuesday.

With a population of 930 people and 180 families, all the villagers here live like a large, extended family. Although there are members of various political parties here, none of them are hell-bent on political rivalries and are instead focused on the development of their village as a whole. An unauthorized liquor shop in the village has been closed for 12 years and a fine of Rs.5 thousand is imposed if anyone is found selling alcohol in the village.

If at all there is a quarrel or matter of indifference between any of the villagers, the matter is first taken to the village Panchayat instead of the police. There is also an association for the elderly people in the village with 63 members, which is working solely on the problems of the elderly in the village. The members of this association go door to door to inquire about any possible problems that the elderly here might be facing.

"We discuss whatever issues we have in the presence of the villagers and find a solution acceptable to both parties. The matter does not go to the extent of filing cases. We have not seen anyone who went to the police station and filed a complaint since we came to know about it," said one of the villagers, adding that their ways might be executed in other places too.