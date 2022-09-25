Hyderabad: Telangana has plunged into Rs 5 lakh crore debt and the state government is failing to make regular expenditure for various schemes and departments, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy alleged on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here, Reddy charged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for his own mistakes.

"The state's financial system is completely in doldrums. The state's debt has gone up to Rs 5 lakh crore. On top of that, he (Rao) is blackmailing the Centre for more loans... The state is not in a position to make payments to various schemes and departments. Without borrowing loans, the state government is not in a position to pay salaries also," Reddy said. Alleging that KCR, as Rao is also known as, is living in an imaginary world, the Union Minister said the Chief Minister is reluctant to meet opposition leaders and social organisations here, but will go outside in special flights and meet various leaders as if he is the only person who can uplift the nation.

He further said Rao is "cheating" the people saying that the state has progressed. Ridiculing Rao's meetings with various opposition leaders in the country, Reddy said all those leaders whom the Chief Minister met were issuing denials that they have not said as claimed by KCR. He said the state government failed to distribute on time, free rice given by the Centre. Only after the Centre's strong intervention the state was able to distribute free rice related to COVID-19 pandemic.

Dismissing the TRS government's claims that electricity meters have to be fixed to agriculture pump sets, Reddy said the Centre repeatedly says that it is not necessary as it is the prerogative of the state government whether to give power free of cost or not to farmers. The minister said due to "faulty" Dharani portal (Integrated Land Records Management System) several farmers allegedly committed suicide even as four lakh complaints have been raised on various mistakes in the system and no action was taken so far.

He said before the NDA government came to power, the budget allocation for agriculture was Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The same has gone up to Rs 6 lakh crore. Replying to a query, he said the TRS government is insulting the Governor. (PTI)