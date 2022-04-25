Hanamkonda (Telangana): A woman slashed her husband's neck with a blade in the Hanamkonda district of Telangana on Monday. According to police, the incident took place at Pasaragonda in Damera Mandal of Hanumakonda district. Raju got married to Archana a month ago. Their family members said that their relationship had been going well but on Sunday night Archana suddenly became enraged and early Monday, she slashed her husband's neck.

Raju's family members immediately rushed him to Warangal MGM hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment in a critical condition. Police officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation. They said that Raju's family was yet to lodge a complaint adding that an inquiry will be conducted on the basis of the information provided by him.

"It has been a month since Raju and Archana got married. Their family members said that the couple's relationship was good. Archana has been staying at her in-laws' house for a week. Everyone was sleeping outside except the husband and wife on Sunday night. After midnight, Archana came out and stood for a while. Then she took the blade and went inside and slit Raju's neck," police sources said.

As Raju screamed and ran hither and thither, Archana got scared. She went to another room and locked herself in. "The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. We haven't received the complaint yet. We will investigate on the basis of the information given by Raju," official sources said.

Also read: Telangana: Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl