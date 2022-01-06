Kondanapalli (Telangana): A young woman's desperate attempt to silence people asking her about having a child ended up like a comedy of errors here in Khammam.

As childless couples are looked upon with sympathy in Indian communities, the woman married to a man from Vaira for nine years took a bizarre decision to feign pregnancy to her family members and neighbours who humiliated her with unnecessary questions. One day she told her mother-in-law that she was carrying and going to her own home. She spent 9 months with her own mother pretending to be pregnant.

During this period she used to wrap clothes around her abdomen and go to the hospital every month for medical check-ups. She told everyone doctors had given her delivery due date as Wednesday, 5 January. She later told the family members she got labour pain at midnight on Tuesday. When they inquired about the baby she said two persons who came to help her in delivery had taken away the baby.

The story she had intelligently plotted to fool the people took an unexpected turn when the local people informed the police. Ibrahimpatnam CI Sridhar Kumar, along with a team arrived the spot on Wednesday and started collecting details. The police got suspicious over her story, and she was sent to Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical examination.

Doctors who examined her concluded that neither the woman did deliver a baby nor she conceived. The incident has shocked everyone in the family as well as the community members.