Zahirabad: A shocking incident took place in Zaheerabad where the government hospital doctors declared a girl as ‘brought dead’ even when she was still alive. The incident came to light late on Thursday.

According to information, Archana (20), daughter of Narsimhulu and Sarada and native of Chinna Hyderabad of Zaheerabad Mandal, recently got married. She was fasting on May 7 and fell unconscious in her in-law’s house. Her husband informed her parents and rushed her to Zaheerabad local hospital. General surgeon and duty doctor Santosh examined the girl and declared her as dead. He wrote a letter that she was brought dead and made the parents sign in the register also, parents alleged.

Later, her parents who did not believe the doctor's words rushed her to another hospital in the Sangareddy district where the doctors said that the woman was alive and started treating her. Later, she was discharged on May 22nd. Archana had a follow-up checkup on May 28th and doctors said she was perfectly alright. Archana's parents said that if they had believed the area hospital's doctors, they would have lost her daughter. "It is only because its negligence," they added.

It is noteworthy to mention here that on the specific space on the register at the area hospital where Archana was declared dead, a new piece of paper was pasted having written on it that the patient had been recommended for another hospital.

However, Superintendent at the Zahirabad Area Hospital, Dr. Sheshu Padmanabha Rao maintained that the doctors had declared the woman dead on the basis of an ECG which showed a “single pulse line”.

