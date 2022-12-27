Banswada (Telangana): A woman allegedly killed her two children by throwing them off into a violent stream in the suburbs of Banswada on Monday evening. Both children -- a 6-months-old infant girl and a 4-year-old boy -- were rescued by locals who saw the woman throwing them off. They were immediately rushed to a hospital but were declared dead on arrival. The local police took cognizance of the matter and launched an investigation, while the woman has denied claims of killing her children.

DSP Jagannath Reddy and CI Mahender Reddy, who are probing the matter, said that the woman has accused an auto driver of throwing her children off and fleeing the spot thereafter. However, the CCTV footage of the crime site did not show any other man/person near the stream wherein the children were thrown. The police have not yet been able to ascertain the motive of the crime.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, identified as Aruna from Chakranagar Thanda in Nizamabad district, was in rough waters with her husband who lives in Maharashtra's Udgir in Latur district. Because of a recent quarrel with him, Aruna had shifted to her parents' home in Nizamabad along with her two children. In an attempt to resolve the quarrel, Aruna's husband had called her back to Udgir a few days back.

On Monday afternoon, Aruna boarded an auto with her children to leave for Udgir. According to her version of the story, the auto driver started abusing her and in a fit of rage, threw her children into the stream in the suburbs of Banswada. He fled the spot thereafter, she added.

The police have however not been able to find any evidence supporting Aruna's claims so far. It is being speculated that Aruna may have committed the crime herself due to her differences with her husband -- who is also the father of the deceased children. DSP Jagannath Reddy said that nothing can be said for sure yet, even as the case is being thoroughly investigated from all angles possible.