Nizamabad (Telangana): Amid the outrage over the Hyderabad gang-rape case of a minor, another case of rape has come forth from the Nizamabad district. Two youngsters raped a 15-year-old girl in two separate incidents in the Vinayak Nagar region in Nizamabad about a week ago. The local police here registered a complaint in the matter on Monday.

As per the preliminary information, one of the accused was an acquaintance of the girl whom she knew through the social media app Instagram, while the other one was her neighbour. It is also alleged in the case that one of the accused had some contact with a police officer in the area, and therefore the matter was suppressed for a while.

However, as soon as the victim's family found out about the assault, they immediately registered a complaint at the police station. The accused have been identified as Rohit and Bhanu, both of whom have been arrested by the police. Since the victim belonged to the Dalit community, the police have filed cases under the POCSO and Atrocity acts.