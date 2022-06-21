Karimnagar (Telangana): A two year-old-boy from the Karimnagar city of Telangana has made it to the India Book of Records for his ability to translate several English words to Hindi, identify medical items along with names of freedom fighters and household objects.

Born on November 6, 2019, to Sravani and Suman Kumar, Sirhan's unique talent was first spotted by his grandfather Sankaraiah, a retired tehsildar. In a bid to ensure that his talent is nurtured properly, his parents started to explain various things to him in simple terms. Sirhan's parents said that he would retain everything his parents taught and narrated them correctly.

Sirhan initially translated English words into Hindi, his parents said. He then went on to identify various medical devices, colours, and names of vehicles, and describe electronic devices. He would identify gods and freedom fighters in the paintings, and eloquently describe household items, fruits, vegetables, human body parts, and national flags of countries, capitals of states, and territories. He is also able to recite four verses of the Gayatri Mantra taught by his parents.

"Kasem Shrihaan Kasam (born on November 6,2019) of Karimnagar, Telangana, is appreciated for translating 38 English words to Hindi, identifying 20 medical items, 13 park items, 18 colours, 3 vehicles, 16 electronic items, 31 freedom fighters, 13 deities, 52 household objects, 30 fruits, 29 vegetables, 22 parts of the body, flags of 51 countries, answering 20 GK questions, 11 antonyms, capitals of 28 states and 8 union territories, reciting the Gayatri Mantra and 4 rhymes at the age of 2 years and five months as confirmed on May 5, 2022," stated the certificate issued by the India Book of Records.