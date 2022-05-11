Hyderabad: Two new-born babies died at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday allegedly due to medical negligence after they were "kept in incubators" in the health facility, according to their family members. Police said they were inquiring into the matter, however, no complaint was received so far from the family members. The babies--a boy and a girl, belonging to different families were born on Tuesday.

The family members said after delivery of the babies the doctors told them that the babies were in good condition but suddenly they were informed by the doctors to shift their babies to another hospital as their health became serious due to some problem. When the families got the babies admitted to another hospital the doctors there after examination declared them dead, police said.

The family members said the babies were kept in incubators and alleged that the babies had some kind of burn injuries near their chest and stomach. They further alleged that the doctors and the hospital staff did not take care of their babies. A family member of a baby said the doctors only told them to take the baby to another hospital.

A police official attached to Falaknuma police station told the media that the matter is under investigation and they will proceed as per law. However, the family members have not lodged any complaints in this regard, the official added.

