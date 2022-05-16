Hyderabad: The nomad parents of a 12-year-old girl married her off to a 35-year-old man under the pretext of a birthday party in the Papireddy Guda village in the Rangareddy district. The matter came to light after the girl informed the villagers and her relatives about the forceful marriage. After being informed about the matter, the villagers reached out to the police as well as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) authorities.

The parents of the girl, Ellamma and Gopal, have been living a nomadic life, migrating from one place to another, from time to time, trying to sustain a living. For reasons yet to be ascertained, the couple decided to marry off their daughter to a 35-year man, who is reportedly a resident of Velijarla village in Farooq Nagar. The girl, not willing to get married, fled the wedding and reached her relatives' place. The girl's family followed her and got her back home after an argument with the relatives.

Meanwhile, the relatives informed the ICDS authorities about the matter. An ICDS officer thereafter lodged a complaint with the Keshampet police who subsequently rescued her from her home, and sent her to a state home. The police have also taken cognizance of the matter, while an investigation is underway.

