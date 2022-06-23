Hyderabad: Ahead of the assembly elections next year, the incumbent TRS government in Telangana is planning to lay a special focus on the issues of non-issuance of new ration cards, pensions, and double bedroom housing after a survey conducted by poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC highlighted the issues. The team has reported that there was dissatisfaction among the common masses over the three issues even as the survey gave the ruling TRS an edge in the assembly polls while projecting Congress to come second.

Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC team has surveyed several factors such as the government’s performance, welfare, and development schemes, people’s dissatisfaction with government’s working, general public perception of KCR, and the performance of MLAs. TRS is thoroughly analyzing the report. The I-PAC team further conducted surveys on government-run schemes. According to the survey report, the majority of people are satisfied with irrigation, drinking water, electricity, and development works.

It was noted that people were satisfied with schemes like Rythu Bandhu, the Farmer's Investment Support Scheme. The survey results suggest that job notifications have greatly reduced dissatisfaction and frustration among the youth. However, the team reported that people in many areas were frustrated that new pensions and ration cards were not being issued. There is a similar frustration with double bedroom housing too.

The team also warned the party bosses of a few leaders’ behavior that was a cause of concern. The team reported that leaders in several constituencies have formed groups and were openly criticizing each other. The TRS leadership is thoroughly analyzing the reports submitted by Prashant Kishor’s I-PAC team. It is preparing to act to eliminate dissatisfaction, especially with ration cards, pensions and, double-bedroom houses.

In addition to completing the process of allocating two-bedroom houses, the party is working to speed up the process of extending financial assistance to those who own a space. It is also trying to fix the issues with Dharani, the land records management portal. Telangana minister and senior TRS leader KTR recently met leaders who have split into separate groups in Khammam and Mahabubnagar districts.

He will also be meeting leaders in other districts as well. The party leadership is planning to take corrective action if needed against the MLAs who were reported to have been underperforming as per the survey. Party in-charges are expected to be appointed in all constituencies. TRS will soon hold a wide-scale meeting where Chief Minister KCR will issue directives to the leaders.