Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who is also popularly known as KCR said he and his family have decided to donate 1.16 kgs of gold to Yadadri temple tower. "My family will donate 1.16 kg of gold to the temple tower first. Similarly, Minister Mallareddy will donate 1kg of gold," KCR said.

Telangana CM announced that the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will reopen on March 28, 2022. The temple will be inaugurated with Mahakumbha Samprokshan. Many gold donations were announced for the plating of the temple tower. KCR said that 125 kg of gold is required for the gold plating and claimed that every village wants to participate in this.

Several donors stepped forward to donate the gold themselves within hours. The names of some of them were announced by the CM on his Yadadri visit on Tuesday. Total 22 kgs of gold were donated by donors in a single day.

"Along with Mallareddy, Nagar Kurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy will give 2 kgs of gold. While Kaveri Seeds Bhaskar Rao will donate 2 kgs, Damodar Rao will part with 1kg of gold. Chinajeeyar Swami will also donate 1 kg of gold. MLAs and MLCs will also contribute. Many people are coming forward for this holy tower,"

KCR paid a visit to the magnificent Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and announced that the Telangana government has decided to purchase 125 kgs of pure gold from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Yadadri temple tower decoration.

KCR said, "We need around Rs 60 to 65 crores to purchase this gold. After raising funds, we will purchase the gold from RBI," he added.

Hetero Group of Companies Chairman Parthasarathy Reddy announced 5 kgs of gold donation for the holy shrine on behalf of his family. Finance Minister Tanniru Harish Rao announced 1kg of gold on behalf of the people of Siddipet constituency. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy, MLAs Arikepudi Gandhi, Mainampalli Hanmantrao, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Vivekananda, MLCs K Naveen Kumar, Shambhipur Raju, Andhra Pradesh state Kadapa District Chinna Mandem ZPTC and businessman Modem Jayamma announced 1 kg gold each for Yadadri temple.