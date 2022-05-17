Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana State IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao is leading a delegation to UK and Davos starting tomorrow till May 26. During his official visit, the Minister will be attending a series of meetings with leadership of several renowned companies and two round tables organized by UK India Business Council (UKIBC) in the UK.

The Minister will also interact with a few prominent Pharma, Food Processing and Automotive industry leaders. During the visit, the delegation will showcase Telangana as an investment destination for global companies. Later, Minister KTR will be attending the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting from May 22 to 26 in Davos, according to a press statement.

Before his departure, Minister KTR in a tweet said, "Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organized by UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from May 22-26. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead."

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting (WEF) in Davos-Klosters is the foremost creative force for engaging the world's top leaders in collaborative activities to shape the global, regional and industry agendas each year. Year-on-year it has proved to be a great platform for Telangana to make its presence felt amidst the top leaders from across the globe and attract investment flow into the state. The WEF Annual Meeting 2022 is set to be the largest in-person gathering of global leaders in the post-pandemic era. Key topics of focus for WEF in this edition will be restoring trust in global institutions, the role of public policy in the long-term global recovery, and issues such as healthcare, sustainability, and education.

Referring to K T Rama Rao, Borge Brende, President, World Economic Forum said "Your leadership in transforming Telangana into a technology powerhouse is noteworthy. Telangana's role will be crucial in making India the global hub for innovation and technology." By virtue of the participation, the delegation from the Government of Telangana will have access to full CEO-level interactions, public figure dialogues, projects, and workshops of the annual meeting. The Platform provides the state access to over 2000 global leaders from the Government and private sectors including all major Indian personalities. The theme for this year's meeting is "Working Together, Restoring Trust" reinforcing Telangana's belief in building strong relationships for long-term growth with citizen-centric policy frameworks.

During the annual meeting, K T Rama Rao will be a part of multiple panel discussions organized by WEF and by other participants to highlight Telangana's prowess at the global level in investment attraction and the citizen-centric policy frameworks being adopted. He will also be meeting over 35 business leaders from across the globe on the sidelines of the event in bilateral meetings to discuss the potential of growth and the ease of doing business in Telangana. Several investments are expected to be clinched during this period for the state of Telangana.

Telangana has also set up a state-of-the-art lounge in Davos where it will host several of the world's leaders, showcase to the global audience the life and growth opportunities in the state, and hold discussions on important topics for India and the world to ponder on. The Government looks forward to bringing attention to Telangana at a global scale, attracting investments, and helping realize the state's long-term goals through participation in the WEF Annual Meeting.

ANI