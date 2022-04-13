Hyderabad (Telangana): The Women Safety Wing of the Telangana State Police launched a Transgender (LGBTQIA+) Persons Protection Cell called “Pride Place” was inaugurated by Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy at Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Cell will work to ensure the safety and security of transgender persons by ending violence against them in the Society.

The Protection Cell will comprise a team headed by a police inspector, three other sub-inspectors and constable officers along with other stakeholders. The DGP released a logo of the “Pride Place” and a booklet containing the details of the Standard Operating Procedures of the Cell. "The cell will act as a one-stop solution for Trans people in the State by offering police and other services through networking and collaboration with other stakeholders," DGP said.

He also appreciated the initiative and said, "this Cell will be historical and will go a long way in ensuring justice for the members of this community." The Trans People Protection Cell at State Level has been formed under the Women Safety Wing, Telangana Police under Addl. Director-General of Police Women Safety, Swati Lakra. Harshini Mekala, a transgender woman, has also been taken as a coordinator for Pride Place and will be responsible to take forward the initiative and enable queer community involvement.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu amends law to punish cops harassing members of LGBTQIA community

"The police personnel will be trained and sensitized on Trans and LGBTQIA issues with protection cells. These cells will be headed by police officials and will work closely with a transgender coordinator from the Trans community along with legal experts and support staff. They will network with different communities of Trans people while helping the police in identifying the needs of the Trans people affected by violence," Director-General of Police Women Safety, Swati Lakra said.

According to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (Advisory on Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, Dt 22/01/2021), which state that “every State Government shall set up a Transgender Protection Cell under Director General of Police in the State to monitor cases of offences against Transgender Persons”.

The Protection Cell will work for the prevention of crimes, monitor cases of offences against transgender persons and ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of such offences. Further, it shall create awareness about the rights of the Trans people among the public and sensitise all stakeholders in the proper implementation of the Transgender laws in the State.