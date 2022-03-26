Jogalumba Gadwal (Telangana): A shocking murder came to light from the Sheripally village in the district, where a young boy murdered his mother because she did not give him money to buy a cellphone. The victim, murdered by her elder son Mahesh, worked as a daily wage worker on farms for a living and looked after her bedridden husband and two sons. The miscreant had also gotten into labor work after finishing his intermediate education.

Mahesh had reportedly been asking his mother to buy him a new cellphone for the past few days. But because of the feeble financial condition of the family, the mother could not afford to fulfill his wishes. On Tuesday evening, a quarrel reportedly broke out between the two on the same issue. The verbal argument soon escalated into physical violence, and Mahesh attacked his mother with a nearby pestle in a fit of rage. She reportedly fell unconscious and started bleeding heavily after the attack.

Alarmed by the incident, the family members and neighbors around called an ambulance. However, by the time the ambulance arrived, the woman had already succumbed to her injury due to excess blood loss. The local police have taken cognizance of the matter while further legal proceedings and investigations in the matter are underway. As informed by the neighbors of the family, a case is currently active against Mahesh's younger sibling Saleman who has reportedly injured two during an argument recently.

