Nalgonda(Telangana): A software engineer from Telangana was shot dead by an unidentified person in Maryland state of the US. Nakka Sai Charan (26), who hailed from the Nalgonda district of Telangana, was killed when a person said to be a black man opened fire on him on Sunday evening.

His friends in the US informed his family about the incident. Sai Charan was shot dead when he was travelling in his car near Catonsville in Maryland. He was returning home after dropping off a friend at the airport. The techie was shot in the head. He was shifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Also read: Gujarati businessman, his staff shot dead in America

The software engineer was working with a company in Baltimore city of Maryland for the last two years. His parents and other family members were shocked on receiving the information. They have appealed to the Government of India and the Telangana government to help bring the body home. "We got a call from Charan's friend on Monday night. On June 17 we talked to Charan and he told us that he would come to India in November. We request the government to bring our son's dead body to India", said Sai Charan's father Narasimha.