Vikarabad/ Peddapalli (Telangana): Venkat Reddy, a mobile shop owner from Vikarabad, got a surprise of a lifetime on Sunday. He received a message from HDFC Bank stating that Rs 18.52 crores have been deposited in his account.

Clueless as to where the amount came from, he contacted the bank officials stating that the amount does not belong to him adding that he was unable to make any transaction from his account. Later, he found that his account had been freezed.

Meanwhile, another mobile shop owner from Manthani town in Peddapalli district Illendula Sai also was shocked to find a whopping Rs 5.68 crore having been deposited in his account at around 7 pm during the day.

He said that the amount reflected in his account for five hours and then vanished. When he contacted the bank officials they told that amount could have been transferred due to technical issues.