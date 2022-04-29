Hyderabad: The Telangana Governor's office released a statement refuting the claims made by an article published on the front page of a reputed media house on April 20, titled "Spike in blackbuck deaths in Raj Bhavan, 20 in 5 months". The Raj Bhavan has urged the media house to tender an apology and publish the right facts.

The office stated that the affirmations made by the media house were blatantly false, highly mischievous, and contained unverified facts and statements to bring disrepute to the institution of Raj Bhavan.

The office ascertained that the Forest Department has verified that animals including Blackbucks have died in the usual course and is far less than the number professed in the published news article. The Raj Bhavan straightforwardly denied the claim of death of 20 blackbucks in the last 5 months, stating it be 'absolutely false and baseless.'

Earlier, the article alleged that the native grass in the Star Garden has been replaced by Mexican grass causing starvation and death among the blackbucks. Reacting to this, the Governor's office said that no such changes have been made in the Star Garden. It is an undisturbed usual grazing ground for animals including deers.

Commenting on the photograph of "Main Lawn" published in the news article, the office urged to share the details of the person who took the photos as it is a high-security area, and capturing and publishing its photographs has serious security and legal implications. The Main Lawn is the venue for all the public functions of Raj Bhavan including "At Home Reception", "Swearing-in-Ceremonies" and "Pongal Reception". The lawn is renovated from time to time by the Department of Horticulture and is not a grazing ground for animals. The lawn was recently renovated in November 2021.

The Governor's office affirmed that the Forest Department, Government of Tamil Nadu is the custodian of Wildlife and has responsibility for the conservation, maintenance, and welfare of wild animals in Guindy National Park including Raj Bhavan premises. They have their office in Guindy National Park for the same. The office accentuated that no report/advisory has been received from the Forest Department on any death of wild animals including deer on the Raj Bhavan premises.

Also Read: Telangana: Four dead, several injured in building collapse in Yadagirigutta