Hyderabad: At least three people died in separate incidents related to prevailing incessant rains in Telangana which have disrupted normal life even as the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the next couple of days. In the Ailapur village of Kannaigudem Mandal of Mulugu district, Pirila Sammaiah (30) had severe stomach pain on Tuesday.

The family tried to take him to the hospital, but it could not cross the flooded river after which the youth died while writhing in pain. In Bornapalli village of Raikal Mandal of Jagityala district, 9 laborers were trapped in a water blockade. Journalist Jamir from Jagitya went to Bornapally with his friend Syed Arshad Ali o Tuesday. On the way back, the car driven by Arshad has washed away in the Bhupatipur stream while coming through the bypass road to Ramajipet.

Arshad got out safely, while Jamir drowned in the incident. In the third incident, Padigela Ramreddy (73) died after the toilet wall collapsed in Siddipet on Tuesday. The rains, which have inundated the low-lying areas in the state have hit normal life with the sick and pregnant women having to suffer the most. On Tuesday in Venkatapuram Mandal of Mulugu district, a pregnant woman named Sodi Jayamma had labor pains and the family members had to struggle for hours to take her to the hospital.

In Eturunagaram of the same district, a pregnant woman gave birth at home and the mother and child were admitted to the hospital with great difficulty. In Palimela of Jayashankar district, Ichoda and Indravelli manuals of Adilabad district, pregnant women had to cross gushing streams with great difficulty and were taken to hospitals.

In the north Telangana districts, where the walls of over 400 houses were destroyed due to the inclement weather, authorities have set up 15 temporary shelters in Bhupalapalli, Palimela, Mahamuttaram, Mahadevpur, and Kataram mandals where 800 people are taking shelter. As per officials, 13 villages were cut off after a section of a road at Peddampet bridge was washed away by the flood waters.

Most of the streams overflowed with rains on Tuesday across the combined Karimnagar district. Vehicular movement has been disrupted after flood waters entered Rajiv road in the Peddapalli district. Many offices and buildings in the outskirts of the town were flooded and people were in distress. More than 35 houses collapsed in a day across the joint district.

In the joint Adilabad district, the traffic has come to a standstill in many mandals due to the overflowing rivers. Traffic on the Adilabad-Manchiryala road came to a standstill after the main road was flooded near Nagpur. At Bhadrachalam, the third danger alert was withdrawn as the Godavari receded slightly even as the surroundings of Ramalaya, Annadana Satram, West Steps, and many colonies in the town were submerged.

Minister Puvwada Ajay Kumar has been staying in Bhadrachalam since Monday to assess the situation. Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast more rains in Telangana today and tomorrow. Officials said that the low pressure over Odisha and the northern Andhra regions has become more severe. People in the low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

On the other hand, due to the cold weather in the state, electricity consumption has reduced drastically. At 8 pm last night, the state's peak electricity demand was reduced to 5,755 megawatts. Officials said that on the same day last year, the electricity demand was 8,487 megawatts. Meanwhile, one lakh cusecs of water from Alamatti and 20 thousand cusecs of water from Tungabhadra were released into the Krishna river.

The Godavari also continues to be flowing at an alarming level. At Kaleshwaram, 8.6 lakh cusecs were released from Medigadda, while at Dummugudem, there was an inflow of 13.66 lakh cusecs with a level of 51.90 feet. In Alamatti, the total water capacity is 129.72 TMC, while on Tuesday morning, one lakh cusecs were discharged in Alamatti, while 57 thousand cusecs were released in Narayanpur.

