Hyderabad: SI flaunts revolver to stop speeding car, video goes viral

Hyderabad (Telangana): A Telangana Police Sub-Inspector whipped out his service revolver threatening to shoot at a speeding suspicious vehicle at a check post in Old City here on Monday wee hours. It triggered a major controversy with the video going viral on social media. The SI posted at the checkpoint at Etabar Chowk pulled out his service revolver to stop a speeding car as the driver tried to flee past the security barricades.

Police claimed the inspector was trying to save a constable from being run over by the speeding car. It happened in old city on December 26 early morning,. The open-top car allegedly did not stop despite police instruction. As checking was taken up as a precautionary measure during Christmas, SI Mohammed Abdul Jabbar on duty noticed the speeding car and threatened them with a gun.

The Meer Chowk SI along with his team was checking vehicles at Meer Chowk on Sunday late night. On Monday at 2 am, a constable noticed five people coming in an open-top car who tried to flee on seeing police. SI Jabbar pulled out his gun and shouted at them to get down. Seeing gun, driver panicked and he immediately stopped his car and got down. Thereafter the car was frisked thoroughly.

“The youth were looking suspicious. If I had not taken out the weapon, my constable Ravi Kiran, who risked his life by obstructing their car, would have been run over," Jabbar said. Locals say the driver panicked when he saw the weapon, applied the brakes and got down. Otherwise, constable would have been badly injured.

South Zone DCP Sai Chaitanya, who came to know about the matter through social media, said that police collected CCTV footage of the incident, took the four into custody and filed a chargesheet. The accused were booked for behaving in an indecent and disorderly manner and obstructing a public servant in discharge of public cases.