Hyderabad: A few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student in a campus hostel room for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed on November 1. He was made to raise slogans of 'Jai Mata Di'&'Allah Hu Akbar'. A case was registered under the TS Prohibition of Ragging Act, said SHO Shankarpally.

Telangana Police say that the victim student has filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15 to 20 individuals in his hostel room on campus. An FIR registered under IPC 34, Sec 4 (i)(ii) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, say police. (ANI)