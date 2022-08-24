Chandauli: The Telangana police arrested the son of a businessman in the case of forgery and fraud in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Jain, a resident of Ravinagar in the Mughalsarai Kotwali area. Telangana Police reached Chandauli to nab the accused, where more than Rs 9 crore cash has been recovered from the house of Abhishek Jain.

According to sources, Abhishek used to invest money through an app. He used to lure people with the promise of doubling their amount in a stipulated period. The accused had duped many people in Telangana state through the app. The Cyber Cell of Hyderabad registered a case against the accused. Police said, "the accused has been arrested and we are engaged in further action."