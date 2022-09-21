Khammam(Telangana): The Telangana police have identified three men including an RMP doctor in the sensational murder of a two-wheeler rider who was injected with a lethal injection by the pillion rider who asked him for a lift here on Monday. Police suspect the murder was related to an extra-martial affair involving the wife of the deceased, after they traced multiple calls from her mobile number to the numbers of the accused.

The suspected murder, which created a sensation in the state, took place near Vallabhi village in Mudigonda Mandal of Khammam district on Monday. The deceased Jamal Saheb from Bopparam village gave a lift to a man, who injected a lethal chemical in his back while pillion riding and fled away.

Jamal was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Soon after the incident, Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu Warrior constituted four special teams to investigate the case. Police teams under the leadership of ACP Baswareddy conducted a thorough investigation to find out the nature of the incident and the whereabouts of the accused.

According to reliable information, police have come to the preliminary conclusion that three people from a village near Munneti in Chintakani Mandal had planned to kill Jamal Saheb. It seems that Jamal died due to an overdose of narcotics, sources said. While two of the accused are drivers, police have identified the third accused as an RMP doctor.

All three are absconding even as a manhunt has been launched to nab them. Police are interrogating family members of Jamal at the Mudigonda police station. They hope to find further details in the case that may help them reach the accused.