Hyderabad: In view of rising corona cases, State Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Monday ordered the officials for door-to-door campaign to administer the booster dose. He also urged people to cooperate with the authorities when they would come to their homes to administer the dose.

The Health Minister held a meeting and discussed with officials the proposed Covid vaccination drive in schools and hostels. Issues relating to rising seasonal diseases and food safety measures in residential schools/hostels were also discussed. The minister said that a special program will be undertaken on behalf of the state government as part of the control of seasonal diseases. Rao instructed the district collectors to be vigilant towards seasonal diseases in view of the prolonged spells of rainfall in the state.

As there is a rise in the cases of seasonal diseases, Collectors have been asked to take up special drives like 'Friday dry day' in all schools, hostels and other institutions. On July 15, the government started administering free jabs in government hospitals to every eligible person above 18 years of age and have completed six months after taking the second dose. The 75-day vaccination drive is aimed at increasing immunity levels. According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the target population for booster dose in the state is 2.77 crore. The authorities have, so far, covered 5 per cent of the target (15.03 lakh).

Over 3.22 crore eligible persons in the state have taken the first dose. The number of those who have taken the second dose is more than 3.09 crore. According to officials, 12.87 lakh eligible persons have still not taken the second dose. The authorities are stressing the need for intensifying vaccination drive in view of an increase in the daily Covid count. The number of daily Covid cases crossed 600 twice during this month. For the first time since February, the state recorded over 400 daily cases last month. On Sunday, the state reported 531 new cases.

He along with the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Minister for Scheduled Castes Development Koppula Eeshwar, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare G. Kamalakar, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar participated in a video conference with District Collectors, Additional Collectors, District Medical and Health Officers.

Similarly, special campaigns like '10 minutes at 10 a.m.' which was taken up every Sunday, will also be revived. The municipal department was directed to ensure active participation of municipal commissioners to intensify general sanitation, drain cleaning and mosquito control measures.

Dayakar Rao asked the officials to step up anti-mosquito and anti-larval activities, campaign to prevent water logging, regular drain cleaning, garbage disposal and activate local village health and sanitation committees and health staff. Regular cleaning of surrounding areas of bore wells, proper maintenance of tap and bore wells should also be ensured.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the hostel wardens should be made responsible for matters relating to hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness of the hostel and also supervise the work of the sanitation staff.