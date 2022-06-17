Hyderabad: One person has been arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing "highly secured and confidential information of DRDL-RCI Complex," through social media with a suspected ISI female handler, police said. The accused identified as Dukka Mallikarjuna Reddy(29) alias Arjun Bittu was arrested during a joint operation by the sleuths of the Special Operations Team, LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda, Hyderabad and Balapur police, they added.

"On 17-06-2022, on credible information, the Sleuths of Special Operations Team, LB Nagar Zone, Rachakonda(HYDERABAD) in a joint operation with Balapur police, arrested the contractual employee of Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) who has shared the highly secured and confidential information of DRDL-RCI Complex through social media to a suspected ISI female handler which is prone to create harm to National Integrity and Security," police said in a statement.

According to police, in March 2020, he got a friend request on Facebook from Natasha Rao. "He accepted her request and she introduced herself as an employee of the UK Defence Journal and engaged in publishing works," police said.

"She revealed that earlier she used to stay in Bengaluru, India. Her father worked in Indian Air Force and later shifted to the UK. She inquired about his profession, location of work & company. During his conversation with Natasha Rao, the accused shared confidential information," they added. Police said that two mobile phones, one sim card, and a laptop have been seized from the accused.