Nizamabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed to have uncovered a money trail sourced in foreign countries aimed at fomenting communal tensions in Telangana by arresting two more accused in the case. The development comes on the heels of police disclosure that terrorist organizations have been training poor youths from Telugu states for a year to attack, kill and pelt stones at religious personalities under the guise of martial arts in Nizamabad city.

A case has been registered against 28 people under the law even as three people were arrested in the case. The NIA which detained and interrogated two more youths in Armor three days ago said that Rs 3-4 lakhs per month are being deposited in the account of a young man from abroad to foment communal tensions in the southern state.

It is learned that NIA officials have issued summons to the accused to come to Delhi on the 12th of this month for investigation. In the past, a highly educated youth from Nizamabad was caught by the security forces while he was going to fight in Chechnya after receiving training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

