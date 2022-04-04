Karimnagar(Telangana): The doctors and nurses at the Meenakshi Hospital in Karimnagar achieved an unusual feat by getting a patient out of a coma with dance and music therapy. Though it is widely popularised that music and dance can work wonders in curing patients with issues in the nervous system, this is a rare case where doctors have actually executed such therapy with affirmative results in India.

Srinivas, a resident of Gollapalli in the Sultanabad zone of Peddapalli district, fell seriously ill due to a lack of oxygen supply to the brain after he was diagnosed with jaundice. Despite getting treatment from various hospitals, there was no improvement whatsoever in his condition. He went into a coma, bedridden for months, with only feeble hopes of recovery left with his family.

Clinging to the minimal hope that was left, Srinivas' family admitted him to Meenakshi Hospital in the Karimnagar district 25 days ago. The doctors and staffers were able to get some basic movements from the patient, and he also gradually opened his eyes after being bedridden for several months in the past. Affirmed with the progress his health exhibited, the doctors at the hospital decided to use dance and music therapy to cure the patient faster, considering that these things are helpful in activating the nerves that have gone dormant.

The nurses and staffers at the hospital started dancing to film songs to stimulate his nerves with the aim to bring movements in his body. He slowly started opening his eyes and even moving his legs slightly. This worked wonders, and the patient also showed progress in moving his hand. The doctors decided to shift Srinivas to the general ward from the ICU thereafter. The doctors have decided to continue this therapy until he fully recovers.

"With physiotherapy, the movements in his legs had begun. But his hands were very weak, and therefore, to increase the strength in his hands we started music and dance therapy. A few days after that, we saw some improvement in his body. His mental state also improved. Now his hands have some strength, he even recognizes his family and is able to show emotions. We are sure that in a few days, he would start walking and lead a healthy life," said Dr Ravikumar, one of the doctors treating Srinivas at the Meenakshi Hospital.

