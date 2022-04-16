Kamareddy(Telangana): A woman and her son committed suicide on Saturday morning. The incident took place at a lodge in Kamarareddy in Telangana. Soon after the lodge staff noticed smoke coming out of the room, they informed the police. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Padma and her son Santosh. They are residents of Ramayampet in the Kamareddy district.

Earlier, Padma and her son shot a video before taking their lives, wherein, the son blamed one person called Jitender Goud for harassing him after he refused to give him a 50 percent stake in his business. He also said that Goud gave him money for his business when his partner Basam Srinu could not provide any funds. He accused Goud and his associates of harassing him adding that he suffered losses in his business. They also spoke about the frauds they were subjected to and the hardships they had to face in the video.

Police sources said that they have recovered a suicide note from the spot wherein seven persons have been blamed for their death. DSP Somnatham and CI Naresh inspected the spot. Police have registered a case and an investigation is going on.