Hyderabad: The three accused in the case of poaching MLAs have been taken to the ACB court by the police. The judge remanded the three accused for 14 days judicial remand. The judge rejected the police's custody petition as there were orders from the High Court. The three accused have been sent to the Chanchalguda Jail.

On Saturday, the Telangana High Court set aside a lower court order and directed that the accused in the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs surrender before the police. Meanwhile, another judge of the High Court, on a petition by BJP seeking a CBI probe, posted the matter for November 4 and deferred investigation till then.

A local court here on Thursday rejected the remand of three people, who were arrested by the Cyberabad police on the charge of trying to coax four TRS legislators into defecting over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before the arrest. The government appealed to the High Court against the lower court's order.

Following TRS's allegations that BJP tried to poach some of its MLAs, the saffron party filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the CBI probe. Based on a complaint by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, cases under relevant sections, criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act,1988, were filed against the trio - Ramachandra Bharati aka Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on the night of October 26. As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return, the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.