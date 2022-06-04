Hyderabad(Telangana): A minor boy lost Rs 44 lakhs by playing an Online game on his grandfather's mobile. According to the police, the grandfather is a retired police officer who lives at Amberpet in Hyderabad. His daughter's son installed the free fire gaming app his mobile phone.

At the first the minor played with Rs 1500. Again he played with cash 60 times at the rate of Rs 10,000 per time. After that the Free fire gaming staff robbed a lot of money through net banking. They siphoned Rs 2 lakhs, Rs 1.95 lakhs, Rs 1.60 lakhs, Rs 1.45 lakhs, Rs 1.25 lakhs, Rs 50,000 in instalments . In this way they robbed off Rs 44 lakhs from retired police officers account.

When the retired police officer went to the bank to withdraw the money he was shocked to find his account empty. The family members then approached the cyber crime police after this theft was revealed to them. Cybercrime police have registered a case and are investigating.