Hyderabad: Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao and IT Minister KTR praised the doctors of Ellareddy Peta PHC for delivering the child of a Covid infected woman with surgery. Now, the mother and newborn are stable.

The Telangana Ministers congratulated the doctors of Ellareddy Peta Primary Health Center via tweet.

A pregnant woman came to Ellareddy Peta PHC for delivery. After coming to know that the woman is covid positive the doctors have successfully performed the surgery. After the surgery, the woman has been transferred to Sircilla district hospital for further treatment.

Following the Sircilla district health officer tweet regarding this incident, Ministers Harish Rao and KTR have appreciated the doctor's effort.

In a tweet, Rao said, “I extend my best wishes to Prof Bheerappa and the team of doctors at NIMS, Hyderabad who worked towards making one of the most difficult surgeries, successful. This shows our @TelanganaCMO and @TelanganaHealth commitment to health care delivery in Government hospitals.”