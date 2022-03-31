Hyderabad(Telangana): The Telangana Met office on Wednesday has warned of heatwave conditions prevailing with a consistent rise in the mercury levels, at several places in the state for the next couple of days. The temperatures are expected to increase further by this month.

The highest maximum temperature of 42.3°C was recorded in Adilabad, followed by Nizamabad and Ramagundam with 41.4°C and 41.2°C respectively, the Met office said. It also said, "heatwave conditions are likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and other districts on April 1 and 2."

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the District Collectors and senior officials of the health, education, and disaster management departments in the wake of rising temperatures in the state. Kumar directed that "schools should be closed as early as possible and the health department should keep stock of ORS, glucose, and other essential items in adequate quantities in all PHCs, schools, and Anganwadi centers."

Also Read: Amid scorching heat. fog engulfs Bihar's Nalanda

He also provided several other directives to deal with the heatwave condition arising out of increasing temperature levels.