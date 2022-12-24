Jagtial (Telangana): A person working as a driver in a company in Dubai won a lottery of Rs 30 crore in Lucky Draw. Ogula Ajay, a native of Thungur in Birpur mandal of Jagtial district, went to Dubai four years ago. Ajay, who works as a driver in a company there, bought two lottery tickets for 30 dirhams in the official Emirates Lucky Draw.

He has won 1.50 crore dirhams in one ticket. Its value is around Rs 30 crores in Indian currency. Ajay said that he will spend some of this money on his family and use the remaining money to stay in India and do business.

Emirates Draw Managing Partner, Mohammed Alawadi, handed over the cheque to Ajay in Dubai on Friday. Ajay hails from Thungur village in Birpur mandal and went to UAE four years ago to work as a driver.