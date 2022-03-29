Hyderabad: In a shocking development, police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his daughter for three years in Telangana's Vikarabad district.

The accused is a resident of a village under Marpally Police Station limits. Police said he is married to a third woman after separating from his first wife and the death of his second wife and has a son and daughter with the third wife. The daughter told the man's first wife that he has been sexually assaulting her for three years. On the woman's advice, the girl informed the police who arrested the accused.

