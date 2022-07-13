Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man beat his elderly paralyzed father to death in the Medchal district in Telangana on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Quthbullapur in Medchal district under the jurisdiction of Jeedimetla Police Station where the accused Suresh Babu (38), who works as a painter, beat his paralyzed father, Satyanarayana (70) with a belt and stick after which Satyanarayana succumbed.

Although Suresh tried to portray it as natural death, a neighbour got suspicious and informed the police, who examined the body and found injuries. Upon interrogation, Suresh admitted that he had beaten his father to death. The accused has been detained and the case is being investigated further. According to Inspector Pawan and locals, Satyanarayana hailed from West Godavari district and had come to Medchal for work a few years ago.

However, he suffered paralysis some time back and was bed ridden ever since.