Hyderabad: Telangana has made rapid strides in the power sector since the State's formation in 2014 with quality power, including 24x7 free power to farm sector, being supplied to consumers, the State government has said. Free power is being supplied 24x7 to 26.96 lakh farmers and Telangana is the only State in the country to provide continuous free power to the agricultural sector, it said in a release.

The State used to face problems, including power cuts, in the electricity sector when the State was formed in 2014, but there has since been a major transformation, it said. With free power being supplied to farmers, the government has given a subsidy of Rs 36,890 crore to the agriculture sector. The State government is supplying quality power to all consumers by strengthening the distribution system during the last eight years, it said.

The government has also met a peak demand of 14,160 MW. Industries used to have power holidays earlier, but they are working to full capacity now due to uninterrupted power supply and industrial workers are getting continuous employment, it said. Telangana stood number one in growth of per capita power consumption. While the State's per capita power consumption was 1,110 units in 2014, it rose to 2,012 units in 2021, the release said.

The transmission and distribution losses (T&D) losses came down to 11.01 per cent from 16.06 per cent in 2014, it said. (PTI)