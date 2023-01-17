New Delhi: Telangana IT Minister KTR on Tuesday featured in the list of top 30 influencers by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Apart from Rao, who features from both the official Telangana government handle as well as his personal handle, Aam Aadmi Party leader and spokesperson Raghav Chadha was the other Indian to appear on the list.

While KTR's personal handle was ranked 12th on the list, the government handle was placed 22nd. While Raghav Chadha was placed in the 23rd spot. The list includes globally recognisable names such as climate activist Greta Thunberg, indigenous rights defender Helena Gualinga, and European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen among others.

Meanwhile, the IT minister shared the good news on January 16, as he informed on the sidelines of the event that Apollo Innovation Ltd had joined hands with the Telangana government to set up a Digital Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. Apart from similar agreements with Pepsico, Mastercard and Godrej as well as others, the World Economic Forum has also announced to set up of the C4IR (Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution) in Hyderabad, which would focus on areas of healthcare and life sciences, the minister also announced on Monday. Chadha, on the other hand, said he was excited to be part of the event and noted that he would be sharing accounts of Delhi's growth as well as Punjab's future as a possible investment destination. Later, he also shared a picture with WEF founder Prof Klaus Schwab.