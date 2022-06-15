Sangareddy (Gujarat): A 30-year-old man died by suicide on Monday after his wife refused to make rotis for him. Police said that the deceased Mohammad Saber, hailing from the Vaishali district in Bihar, took the extreme step as he felt insulted by his wife's refusal to make rotis. The incident took place in the BDL police station range in the district.

CI Vinayakareddy said that Saber had been working as a labourer in a private organization in the district adding that he used to live with his family in Pasamailaram village of Sangareddy district. He also said that Saber returned home on Monday night after work and asked his wife to make rotis.

"But she was angry with her husband and refused to do so. Saber felt humiliated and died by suicide at midnight on Monday," he added. Vinayakareddy said that after Saber's wife came to know about it, she informed the locals. Police arrived at the spot and sent Saber's body to a government hospital for post-mortem. " A case has been registered and investigation started," he said.