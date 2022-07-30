Narayanapet: Not able to afford labourers or oxen, a farmer in Chintakunta village in Telangana's Narayanapet district was forced to weed his Okra crop with a plough pulled by his wife and minor daughter. Lakshmanna, the farmer from Chintakunta said he had grown Okra in nearby Venkatapur on one acre of land he had taken on lease.

With the recent incessant monsoon rains resulting into excess proliferation of weeds, the crop required de-weeding, which demanded labourers that Lakshmanna could not afford. The farmer said that it costs up to Rs 2,500 to remove weeds by labourers, but he was not in a position to pay for it. As he does not own any oxen as well, Lakhsmanna had to make his wife and daughter pull the yoke to remove the weeds.