Hyderabad: The Telangana High court on Tuesday removed the stay on the investigation by the state police in the MLA poaching case and asked the KCR government to file a counter in the matter. The court set the deadline of November 18 for filing the counter.

The case was lodged by Moinabad police recently in connection with the alleged attempts to lure four TRS MLAs with offers of huge sums of cash at a farmhouse. BJP leader Premender Reddy had filed a petition in the High Court in the case of poaching MLAs.

A single bench of the High Court stayed the investigation in connection with the case registered in Moinabad while the arguments were going on. In the petition, Reddy requested that the case should be investigated by the CBI or a special investigation agency.

During the hearing held on Tuesday, the High Court decided to cancel the previous stay to stop the investigation of the case. The bench commented, "It is not good to stop the investigation for a long time in such cases."

With the latest verdict of the High Court, the Moinabad police have cleared the way to speed up the investigation in the case. The High Court stated that the petition filed by the BJP seeking an inquiry with CBI or an independent investigation agency should continue with an in-depth investigation.

The High Court ordered the police to file a counter on the progress of the investigation and adjourned the hearing to November 18. On the night of October 26, the Cyberabad police conducted searches at the farmhouse of Tandur MLA Pilot, Rohit Reddy in Aziznagar.

According to the police, the MLAs of Acchampeta, Pinapaka, Kolhapur, and Tandur, Guvvala Balaraju, Rega Kantha Rao, Harshavardhan Reddy, and Rohit Reddy, were lured by some who would give them money, contracts, and positions if they switched parties. Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji, and Nanda Kumar were arrested in this case.