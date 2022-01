Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the release of BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was arrested two days ago for alleged violation of COVID-19 prohibitory orders over a protest.

On a petition filed by Kumar, the court directed that he be released on furnishing a personal bond.

The court said Kumar must ensure that all COVID-19 norms are followed while carrying out his political activities.

The court directed listing the matter for further consideration on February 7.

Kumar was on Monday sent to 14-day judicial remand by a court in Karimnagar following his arrest after a foiled protest plan.

BJP president J P Nadda had dubbed the police action as murder of democracy.

Nadda had said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also the chief of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), acted out of frustration due to the BJP's win in a recent bypoll (Huzurabad) and the popular support it has been receiving in the State.

Also Read: Tension prevails as JP Nadda defies Telangana police to stage his proposed protest

Kumar, whose planned protest was foiled on Sunday for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines, was arrested in Karimnagar on various charges, including violation of provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant).

Kumar, a Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was taken into custody on Sunday night when he planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against a State government order.

The order hurts the interests of teachers and other employees vis-a-vis their transfers, the State BJP president had alleged.

Tension prevailed at the camp office of Kumar at Karimnagar on Sunday night when police forcibly entered it, breaking open the office gates in the face of resistance from BJP activists.

Police had said there was no official request for permission to the planned protest and the gathering of the party workers was against the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The BJP described the State party chief's arrest as illegal and vowed to fight against it and also in support of teachers and other government employees.

PTI