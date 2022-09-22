Udaipur (Rajasthan): The three-day Gender Responsive Governance workshop organised under the aegis of the National Commission for Women commenced on Wednesday at the Lake City of Udaipur in Rajasthan. Altogether 45 women MLAs belonging to six states and two women Governors have been attending the workshop.

On day one of the workshop, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan addressed the gathering. She addressed the women participants in Hindi. Expressing happiness to meet women legislators at the meeting, Telangana Governor, said, "I came from a distant place to meet you. Women legislators are giving their best to uplift society. They are doing a commendable job. It is not an easy task for women to join politics and do their bit for society. The women representatives crossed hurdles to achieve success in life."

Speaking to reporters, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai, said, "I am thankful to the President for allowing me to hold the post of Telangana Governor, besides the additional charge of Puducherry Governor. Women participants at the meeting are the change makers and they are the members of the Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council. They are attending the meeting with much confidence. I appreciate the efforts of the National Commission for Women, especially Rekha Sharma in organising such a programme. Whatever post we are holding should be more productive. It should be more useful to our people. Besides, we have to improve ourselves every day whether it is in technology or seeking additional information. Organising these types of workshops will sharpen women legislators' skills."