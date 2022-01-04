Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday denied BJP national president J.P. Nadda permission to hold a rally against the arrest of the party's Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Nadda arrived in Hyderabad for his proposed rally in the city, with Telangana BJP leaders receiving him at the Shamshabad airport with a grand welcome.

"Joint Commissioner of Police Karthikeya met me at airport. COVID rules are in force in Telangana, and no permission has been granted for the rally," Nadda said, explaining the situation.

"Telangana Police told me the candle rally was not allowed in Secunderabad due to Covid rules. I am also saying to the police I'll follow all the rules. Police can give notices to me if I break COVID rules," he further added.

He also said no one would be able to deny him his democratic rights. Nadda said the rally will take place peacefully, and that he would be following rules. The police gave the notice to Nadda directly upon his arrival in the airport, citing COVID 19 measures currently in force.

"We did not give permission for the BJP candlelight rally. News going on that the rally was allowed is false," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anand clarified later on Tuesday.

The BJP chief's original plan was to hold a candlelight rally from Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Ranigunj to Paradise X Roads in Secunderabad in the evening.

Kishan Reddy, K. Laxman as well as BJP MLAs Raja Singh, Etela Rajender and Raghunandan Rao were also supposed to be joining him on this journey.