Hyderabad(Telangana): The Telangana government on Tuesday issued an order imposing a total ban, henceforth, on private practice for doctors recruited through direct recruitment. Doctors in posts filled by transfer from the non-teaching side recruited after the issue of a notification on Tuesday will also not be allowed the private practice.

"Henceforth there shall be a total ban on private practice for the doctors recruited through direct recruitment/doctors filled by transfer from nonteaching side recruited after the issue of this notification shall not be allowed private practice," the state health department said in a notification. The notification was issued, making amendments, via Government Order (GO), to the Telangana Medical Education Service Rules. (PTI)