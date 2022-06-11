Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday held a Mahila Darbar" at Raj Bhavan here as a part of "Praja Darbar" to hear the unheard voices of women and made it clear that nobody can stop her from working for the safety and welfare of the women. When women are facing numerous troubles, I cannot remain silent. I will stand like a strong pillar of support for the cause of women.

I continue to ignore those who try to criticise or stop me from reaching out to the women and in standing for their cause, she said, according to an official release. Speaking at the Mahila Darbar, Tamilisai Soundararajan said she was anguished at the increasing number of crimes being perpetrated against women and added that her heart bleeds for the women in distress and agony.

As a woman, as the Governor, and as the sister of Telangana, I empathise with the Telangana women. My heart goes out for those who suffer silently. I want to hear those unheard voices. Let us give an opportunity to those voiceless sections to pour out their sufferings and turmoil, she said. Tamilisai Soundararajan further clarified that the Mahila Darbar was not a political event and there were no political intentions, adding the Mahila Darbar is purely aimed to hear the unheard voices of the women and to stand by them in times of distress.

I would like to remain a bridge between the women and the government. I suggest the government to respond to the grievances of the women on a priority basis and to redress their grievances, she said. The Governor also made it clear that it was not unconstitutional to hold the Mahila Darbar and added that as there was an overwhelming response from the women and she hinted at continuing the Mahila Darbars in future too.

Later, speaking to reporters, the Governor said, "Some people are saying whether Raj Bhavan is crossing the limits and questioning whether Raj Bhavan can do this (holding Mahila Darbar) . Yes...Raj Bhavan can do this". "Some of the critics say how the Raj Bhavan can conduct this. I say each and every public office is for the people.

When I am approachable to the people, I can get the message from the people and convey it to the government," she said. Reacting to a query, the Governor further said this highest Constitutional office should be respected. "I appeal to the (Telangana) government, please respect this office. It is not my personal appeal. We are facing so many challenges. A woman in the highest office also is not getting the response or respect.

So I can imagine what is the fate of the downtrodden people. I have conveyed the message to the government. Whatever problems of the people which is conveyed to you (government) through Raj Bhavan, kindly respond," she said. Reacting to another query that some leaders of opposition parties demanded Governor's rule in Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "I always respect the democratically elected government.

And the democratically elected government should respond to the requests of the Constitution also. You know the power of constitutional authority --Governor". "I am not personally asking anything for myself. They are not responding...they are not receiving me wherever I go...that protocol is totally not followed.

But there is an SoP to be followed everywhere, but that's not followed. However, that is not stopping my activities. But when the people are affected we should respond". In April this year, Tamilisai Soundararajan had expressed concern over officials allegedly not turning up during her visits to districts, in violation of protocol, but said she would like to leave the matter to the people of the State.

She drove home her point that it is not a question about her as an individual and that the office of Governor should be respected. Responding to another query on the report sought by her over the case of gangrape of a 17-year-old girl here, Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "I have not received it. Probably their clock is so slow. I am going to remind them again...It is unfortunate".

The Governor had, on June 5, sought a detailed report within two days from the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police regarding the case.

Tamilisai Soundararajan reiterated that all the agencies of the government commonly have a bounden responsibility to work for the peoples' good and there should not be any clash among different agencies.

Hundreds of women from across the State thronged the Raj Bhavan to bring their grievances and suggestions to the notice of the Governor to get their issues addressed. The Governor patiently listened to the suggestions and grievances of the women and personally interacted with the visitors, the release said.

The Governor instructed the Raj Bhavan officials to sort out the grievances and suggestions in a systematic manner and take up the issues with the departments concerned with a prompt feedback to the women, the release added. (PTI)