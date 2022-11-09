Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed that her phones are being tapped. In a press conference, she said, "I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. An undemocratic situation exists in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things."

She refused to elaborate, saying that there were some social media posts linking Raj Bhavan with the recent "TRS MLAs poaching case".