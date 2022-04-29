Coimbatore(Tamil Nadu): Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan arrived in Coimbatore as a chief guest for the annual day celebrations of Santalinga Adigalar College of Arts and Sciences and other events on Thursday. The Governor accentuated that governors of every state should be respected and the way governors are disrespected with substandard speech is 'not acceptable.' She further highlighted that the relationship between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and Governor RN Ravi should be smooth.

Tamilisai commented on the recent bills of the Tamil Nadu government to appoint the Vice-chancellors in thirteen universities in Tamil Nadu. She said the Governor has the power to appoint Vice-chancellors. She added that political interference in the process should be avoided. “To improve the ties, the government must resolve the issues with the governor by holding talks," added Telangana Governor.

Earlier, on April 25, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a bill that takes away the power of appointing VCs from the Raj Bhavan and vests the same with the state government.

