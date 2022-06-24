Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday decided to constitute a Common Recruitment Board for centralised recruitment of teaching and non-teaching posts in universities, barring medical varsities, in the state. The Government Order (GO) was issued with effect to bring uniformity and carry out expeditious recruitment and also to examine several issues. The government constituted a State-level Committee to make recommendations, the GO said. The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, in its report, recommended assigning the process of recruitment either to the Telangana State Public Service Commission or to a separate board to be established for the purpose, it said.

The State government accepted the recommendation of the committee and decided to constitute the Common Board, it said. The Board would comprise the chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, the secretary to the Higher Education Department, the secretary of the Finance Department and the Commissioner of Collegiate Education. At present, 15 State Universities are functioning in Telangana, other than Medical Universities and the recruitment is being made by the universities themselves with prior approval of the State government. (PTI)