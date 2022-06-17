Hyderabad (Telangana): The successful introduction of TS-iPass scheme (Telangana's Industrial policy) by the state government in 2014 has attracted over Rs 4.1 lakh crore investment, generated around five lakh direct jobs in seven years, a study on development of Telangana said on Thursday.

The study jointly undertaken by the MSME Export Promotion Council and BillMart, a knowledge firm was released here by D S Rawat, Chairman, MSME EPC and Jigish Sonagara, Founder & CEO, BillMart Fintech.

Rawat said Telangana has achieved an unique position of projects getting clearances from 38 different departments in a span of less than ten days and the initiative has significantly contributed to the 'ease of doing business in the State.' The achievement in attracting fresh investment has been much higher than the investments received in a seven year span prior to the introduction of the scheme. (PTI)