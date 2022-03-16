Sangareddy: A four-year-old girl died on Wednesday, after sustaining serious injuries on Tuesday, when an air gun she was playing with exploded in her hands. A case has been registered in the incident, which occurred in the Vavilala suburb of the Jinnaram zone in Telangana's Sangareddy district.

Shanvi (4), as per police, was the daughter of a man working at a farmhouse where the tragic incident took place. She was taken to the local RMP doctor in Gaddiporcharam immediately by her family members, who in turn advised admission to a major hospital due to his inability to treat the serious injury.

The girl was rushed to Osmania Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment on Wednesday morning.

After the incident, Jinnaram Sub Inspector Y Siddiramulu and Gummadidala SI Vijay Krishna inspected the spot and registered a case, starting a probe into the matter.

"We think that there is a possibility that while playing with the airgun, it might have accidentally exploded. But we also think that due to the deceased girl being four years old, alongside other children at the spot who were small kids, they could properly hold the gun. So there is another possibility that maybe while firing the birds with an airgun, it accidentally shot the girl," the police officials said regarding the issue.